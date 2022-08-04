Congress Cries Foul Over ED Summons To Kharge During Parl Session; 'What's The Point?'

After Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, the grand old party put the onus on the 'horrible raj' on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Congress General Secretary K Venugopal underlined that the Upper House of the Parliament was in session, and Kharge was taking part in a debate when he was summoned by the ED. 'What was the point?' Venugopal asked.

Drawing parallels between the summons of Kharge and the arrest of Sanjay Raut, the Congress General Secretary said, "They did not inform the Parliament so far. Privilege for Members of Parliament exists for the safe keep of democracy. But this govt does not want democracy at all."

'We are not scared', says Venugopal

Reiterating that it was an attempt to suppress the voice of the Opposition, Venugopal said, "We're not scared, we will fight it out, we're not cowards. Tomorrow's protest is on price rise & unemployment. We will do it all over India & in Parliament."

A key office-bearer of Young Indian, Kharge was asked by the ED to be present at the Young Indian Pvt. Limited office in the Herald House at 12.30 pm. As per sources, the central agency commenced its raid at the firm's office after the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha reached the spot.

This is the second round of raids, the first one being on August 2, when along with the Young Indian office, 12 other premises were raided across Delhi. The ED has temporarily sealed the Young Indian office, which owns the National Herald newspaper, located in the national capital, instructing that the 'premises not be opened without permission'. The step has been taken so that the proof recovered by the ED during the searches is not tampered with.

The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. The son-mother duo have been questioned for 54 hours and 6 hours respectively in relation to the case.