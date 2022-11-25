Congress Cries 'video Doctored' After BJP Produced Proof Of Pro-Pak Slogans In Bharat Jodo

A full-blown war of words emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, over a video posted of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on social media on Friday. In the video from the Madhya Pradesh leg of the pan-India padayatra, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders like Kamal Nath can be seen in the frame.

Reiterating its claim that Congress may have dialled actor Richa Chadha, who is presently facing the wrath for mocking the Indian Army, to join the padayatra, BJP wrote, "Now, Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon."

"INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light. This is Congress’s truth…," further wrote the saffron party's I&T Department Head Amit Malviya. He shared the video, along with a snip of the now-deleted post of Congress MP.

After Richa Chaddha’s public application to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat “Jodo” Yatra, “Pakistan Zindabad” (listen towards the end of the video) slogans raised in Khargon.



INC MP posted the video and then deleted it after the faux pas came to light.



This is Congress’s truth… pic.twitter.com/ZkVEkd4pCf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 25, 2022

'Doctored video,' says Congress

Soon after Malviya's post, his counterpart from the Congress, Jairam Ramesh said that the video uploaded was 'doctored'. Referring to BJP's I&T Department as the 'Dirty Tricks Department', the Congress leaders claimed that it was an attempt by the BJP to 'discredit the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"We are taking the necessary legal action immediately. We are prepared for such tactics, and there will be payback," he said, refuting all claims of pro-Pak slogans being raised in Khargaon during the padayatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan have also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.