Congress Criticising PM As Oppn Can't Tolerate Different Ideologies Flourishing: HM Shah

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday, 10 October criticised Congress over its attacks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suggesting “dynasty politics” has become Congress “ideology,” Shah said in an interview to Sansad TV that PM Modi is attacked because the opposition party “cannot tolerate” someone from another ideology to be successful. On the completion of 20 years of PM Modi’s political journey, the Union Minister even said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not aim to “remain in power” while adding that the goal is to “put India first.”

Amit Shah said, “Dynasty politics has become an ideology for Congress. PM Modi is attacked because they cannot tolerate that someone from another ideology can be successful.”

“Our aim is not to remain in power, our aim is to put India first. So decisions are made accordingly - to benefit the nation. Take GST, education policy, Triple Talaq, Article 370,” he also said.

Shah hails PM Modi, his leadership

Further lauding PM Modi who completed 20 years of his political journey on 7 October, Shah revealed how the Prime Minister is a great listener. Weighing in on his qualities, the Union Minister of Home Affairs informed that PM Modi “speaks the least” in the meetings and suggestions from every participant are taken into consideration. Shah told Sansad TV that he has “never seen a listener like PM Modi, he speaks the least in meetings. Suggestions are taken from everybody.”

He said, "Leadership is the biggest quality in PM Modi. He listens to everyone calmly and then takes a decision…PM Modi gives importance to quality suggestions, not to persons giving the suggestions.”

In the same televised interview, Shah weighed in on different parts of PM Modi’s life. According to the Union Minister, the Prime Minister’s life can be divided into at least three phases, the first as a worker, while the second and third as Gujarat Chief Minister and the Prime Minister respectively. Shah added that PM Modi runs the government for the poor of the nation while claiming that the economic developments of the country under his leadership can’t be sufficed in a single interview.

IMAGE: PTI