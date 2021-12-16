Congress Cutout Controversy: UP Dy CM Maurya Fumes Over Grand-old Party For 'bad Politics'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday lambasted Congress after the latter put up massive cutout of recently deceased Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat alongside those of Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in preparation for 'Vijay Samman Rally' in Dehradun.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, the UP Dy CM said, "In politics, people can go to any level for political benefits, but Congress has crossed all the limits and is doing politics over our soldiers. People of the country will give them proper answers. Our soldiers have selflessly served the nation. Incidents like Uri and Pulwama are the examples. They have sacrificed their lives. Congress will be remembered in history for doing bad politics."

Rahul Gandhi rally uses CDS Gen. Rawat's photo

Visuals from the Congress rally at Dehradun show a massive cutout of General Rawat placed between the two Gandhis - Indira and Rahul, in a bid to highlight General Rawat's connection to his home state. Irked at Congress' political stunt, Uttarakhand Yuva Manch put up multiple posters across Dehradun - one proclaiming 'Will those who termed Army rapists, honour them?' Another one asked 'Will those who termed Gen. Rawat 'Sadak ka Gunda' honour him?'

Similarly, BJP CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "They (Congress) have never respected forces. They have always doubted and questioned forces. Now, as elections are nearing they are using them for votes."

IAF chopper crash

CDS General Bipin Rawat was on his way to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, to address the student officers, along with his wife Madhulika and the other Army personnel on December 8. The Mi-17 V5 aircraft carrying the Army personnel crashed in the forest area of the Coonoor taluk, leaving 13 dead. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash. Group captain Varun Singh had emerged as the sole survivor of the disastrous incident until his demise on Wednesday.

The funeral procession of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat left his official residence for the last rites at the Brar Square crematorium in the Delhi Cantonment on Friday, December 10. He was laid to rest with full honours in a funeral prepared by his Regiment 5/11 Gorkha Rifles.

Image: PTI