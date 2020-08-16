Congress Debunks Blame Over Bengaluru Violence; Alleges Failure Of Karnataka Government

After several Karnataka ministers and politicians held the Congress responsible for the Bengaluru violence, party leader G Parameshwara, a member of the fact-finding committee to investigate the incident said it was wrong of BJP ministers to link the riots to Congress. He challenged them to speak on the matter after investigations are carried out by the government.

Speaking at the press conference held at KPCC office, Parameshwara said the Congress regretted the incident that occurred at Pulikeshi Nagar which killed four people and injured 60 police personnel. Initial probe indicated that the violence was sparked after a man identified as Ravi posted derogatory remarks on social media. Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy's house was set ablaze and KG Halli police station was vandalised in the incident.

"The Congress supports Akhanda Srinivas and will fight for justice. Party president DK Shivakumar has visited the areas and reviewed the situation. A fact-finding committee, led by KJ George, Ramalinga Reddy, and I, has been constituted to investigate the matter." "We have spoken to the local leaders during our preliminary meetings. We will soon submit a report regarding the incident. The Government too must be responsible and conduct the investigation," he said.

Alleges failure of Karnataka government

Parameshwara alleged that instead of conducting investigation and revealing the truth, the BJP ministers are misleading the people by making unnecessary statements. They have no proof of their allegations, he said, demanding strict punishment for those behind the riots. The Congress leader said that a person who was arrested in connection with the incident lost his father on Saturday and was allowed to visit his family after much insistence.

Expressing regret over the damage caused to the police station in Bengaluru, Parameshwara demanded an immediate enquiry into the incident to find the truth. Alleging failure of the Karnataka government, he questioned why the Intelligence Department was clueless about such a massive incident. He also questioned the arrest of the Maulvi from Congress leader KJ George's constituency.

