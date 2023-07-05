Congress Deceived People With 'misleading Poll Guarantees' Now Replete With Conditions: BJP

The BJP attacked the Congress government in the Assembly on Wednesday, alleging that it deceived the people with their "misleading poll guarantees", which are now replete with conditions.

The party claimed that the Siddaramaiah government is fast losing its popularity as people are no longer relying on its guarantees.

Former deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka sought to pick holes in the five 'guarantees' promised in the Congress party's election manifesto. He alleged that the government introduced numerous conditions in these guarantees and limited the number of beneficiaries.

Ashoka charged that these conditions in the guarantees are creating confusion among people. Referring to the 'Shakti' scheme offering free rides for women in government buses, Ashoka noted that the Congress manifesto did not mentions any conditions but after coming to power, the government said the scheme is available only in non-luxury buses.

Ashoka accused the government of plying only a limited number of buses, which has led to incidents of damage to bus doors and windows due to heavy rush.

"The crowded state-owned buses show that people do not have confidence in the government. Women believe that the scheme will be withdrawn very soon and hence they are rushing to travel free of cost," the BJP legislator claimed.

Regarding 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme offering 200 units free power for residential purposes, Ashoka said the party should have said in the manifesto itself that they would take average power consumption into consideration.

About 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme offering Rs 2,000 to women heads of families, he said this guarantee has "pitched mothers-in-law against their daughters-in-law".

The 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme will be applicable only six months later and benefits only those who got a degree or diploma this year, he pointed out.

In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah retorted that the BJP, which "failed" to appoint a leader of the opposition, is "talking about the failure of the guarantees".

"Ashoka seems to be opposing free bus ride for women. Even if you stand up and create ruckus we will not be scared," the chief minister said.

He said the people of the state had given their verdict, which should be a lesson for the BJP.

In the May elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress came to power with 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD (S) 19.

Siddaramaiah said that out of the five guarantees, three have come into effect, one will be implemented from July 16 while 'Yuva Nidhi' will come into force six months later. He said all five guarantees would come into effect in the current financial year.

Earlier in the day, the opposition BJP withdrew its protests inside the Assembly over the alleged non-implementation of the five 'guarantees' promised by the ruling Congress in its poll manifesto, after Speaker U T Khader gave them time to raise their issue post Zero Hour.

Disruptions marred the proceedings on Tuesday after the Speaker did not allow former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to move an adjournment motion seeking a debate on the issue, leading to pandemonium. BJP members were firm on their demand for a discussion on the Congress government's "non-implementation" of 'guarantees'.

As soon as the session resumed on Wednesday morning, the BJP MLAs sought time for discussion on the issue.

The Speaker agreed to give them time post Zero hour, following which the BJP withdrew its protests.