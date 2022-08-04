Congress Decries Data Protection Bill Withdrawal; 'MPs Across Parties Worked To Better It'

Reacting to the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari opined that the Centre's move was "most unfortunate". Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tewari recalled that parliamentarians across party lines in the Joint Parliamentary Committee had worked for two years to improve the legislation tabled by the government. Alleging that dominant tech companies were not in favour of this bill, he contended that the country had lost in the bargain.

Congress MP Manish Tewari stated, "I had rejected Personal Data Protection Bill en-toto in my dissent note since it split Data universe into Govt- exempt and Private Sector where it would apply with full rigour. I still believe that had it been debated on the floor of the house better legislation could have emerged". However, he conceded that the silver lining in the withdrawal of the personal data protection bill was the applicability of the right to privacy to the government.

Explaining the reason for tabling new legislation in place of the personal data protection bill, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, was debated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards comprehensive legal framework on digital ecosystem. Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon."

What is the Personal Data Protection Bill?

On December 11, 2019, the then Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill and it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee subsequently. It aims to protect the privacy of individuals relating to their personal data and build a relationship of trust between them and the entities processing this data. Focusing on ensuring the accountability of entities processing personal data, laying down norms for social media intermediaries and providing remedies for unauthorized processing, the bill entails the formation of a Data Protection Authority of India.

As per the Centre, this will help foster a "free and fair" digital economy and respect the informational privacy of individuals. On December 16, 2021, the Joint Committee headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary tabled its report in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha advocating that the bill should also cover non-personal data, tighter regulation for social media platforms and the establishment of a statutory media regulatory authority. On the other hand, opposition MPs such as Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Vivek Tankha, Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, Ritesh Pandey and Amar Patnaik submitted dissent notes.