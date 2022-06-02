Last Updated:

Congress Decries ED Summons To Sonia & Rahul Gandhi, Alleges 'political Vendetta'

Congress has condemned the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in money laundering in the National Herald case

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala

Image: PTI


As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party head Rahul Gandhi for questioning in money laundering in the National Herald case, the Congress leaders have alleged that the summons reeked of 'political vendetta' and that the 'BJP is misusing and abusing authority.' Strongly condemning the summons, the Congress leaders have termed it 'a great threat to autocracy.' Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian Pvt. Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress member Bhupesh Baghel termed the summons 'politics of revenge'. He said, "This is politics of revenge by the BJP government." Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat stated, "BJP is misusing central agencies. It seems that dictatorship is coming. BJP is targeting opposition leaders in Maharashtra also."

Reacting to the summons against the Gandhis, Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan said, "Suddenly, the government wakes up and issues notice. This is not right. This is a case of political vendetta. BJP is targeting opposition leaders. But we are firm on our resolve and are not scared." "BJP is misusing and abusing authority. It is using ED to harass opposition leaders, it is nothing but vendetta. It is a great threat to autocracy," Karnataka Congress MLA said.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Nana Patole also responded to ED's notice and said, "Tomorrow, we have a meeting at 5 PM. We will keep our plan in front of everyone. The Central government is trying to take political revenge on Congress."

ED summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore’ by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case. 

Furthermore, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi was asked to appear on Thursday, however, he sought postponement of the date as he would be abroad till June 5. 

Tags: Congress, ED, Rahul Gandhi
