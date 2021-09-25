Congress Decries 'PM CARES Is Not Govt Fund' Stance; Asks 'where Is 2020-21 Audit Report?'

The Congress party on Friday accused PM Modi of shying away from transparency amid the demand to bring the PM CARES Fund under the ambit of RTI. Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the PMO's stance that the Trust is not a fund of the government citing that the use of 'Prime Minister' in its name. Moreover, he asked the Centre as to why the PM, Union Home Minister and Finance Minister are the members of this trust if it has nothing to do with the government.

Surjewala stated, "If this is not the Centre's fund, then why was the salary of all government employees deducted and put into this fund? If PM CARES Fund is not the Union government's fund, then why did government institutions give donations to this fund instead of THE Prime Minister's National Relief Fund? How is its website hosted on the http://gov.in domain?"

Most importantly, the Congress leader asked, "Why hasn't PM CARES made public the audit report for the year 2020-21?" Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28, 2020. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, this fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

अगर पीएम केयर फंड राष्ट्रीय सहायता कोष नहीं है तो:



9) सरकार ने इसे विशेष दर्जा क्यों दिया?



10) विदेशी दान का खुलासा क्यों नहीं किया जा रहा?



अंत में सबसे महत्वपुर्ण सवाल 2020-21 की रिसीप्ट व भुगतान की रिपोर्ट को PM CARES ने अभी तक सार्वजनिक क्यों नहीं किया?#PMDoNotCares pic.twitter.com/ZrrxPWicbH — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 24, 2021

PMO files affidavit

In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court recently, Under Secretary in PMO Pradeep Kumar Srivastava stressed that the PM CARES Fund is neither a fund of the Centre nor does the amount go into the Consolidated Fund of India. It was in response to a plea by Samyak Gangwal seeking PM CARES to be declared a "State" under the Constitution to ensure its transparency and that it should be brought under the RTI as a "public authority". However, the Union government stressed that it was not possible to disclose third-party information irrespective of whether the trust is a "State" or "public authority".

Stressing all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques, or demand drafts, it added that the audited report and the expenditure of PM CARES Fund are displayed on the website. While seeking the dismissal of this plea, the affidavit mentioned that the trust "functions on the principles of transparency and public good in larger public interest like any other charitable trust and, therefore, cannot have any objection in uploading all its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency". So far, only the audited statement of the period ending March 31, 2020, has been uploaded on the website.