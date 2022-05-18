The Congress on Wednesday raised serious objection to the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan, pinning the blame on the former BJP-AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. Addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP for recommending the proposal for Perarivalan's release and then letting the Governor sit on it for years. 'If those guilty of the assassination of a Prime Minister will be released like this, who will uphold the law in the country?' he questioned.

"Today the Supreme Court decision has come on the release of a convict convicted for the terrorist and murderous attack and assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. On September 9, 2018, the then AIADMK-BJP Government had recommended the release of all 7 persons convicted for the assassination. The cabinet's recommendation was sent to then-Governor Banwarilal Purohit who referred the matter to the President. Neither did the Governor, nor the President decide on it," said Surjewala.

"Today SC said that because the Governor did not take the call to accept or reject the recommendation of terrorists and murderers found guilty, the apex court has now released one of them. Now obvisouly, the other 6 will also be released. We are deeply saddened by SC's decision. If those guilt of terrorism and the assassination of a Prime Minister are going to be released like this, who will hold the majesty of law in the country? PM Modi and Government needs to answer, is this your duplicity and doublespeak on terrorism." he questioned.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Union Government was 'complicit' in the release of the convict since its own nominee (Governor) had failed to take a call on the matter. "By default, you are permitting terrorists to be released. Is this nationalism, the duty you owe to this country? He was guilty of murdering not a Congress leader, but the Prime Minister of India. It has exposed the deep-rooted prejudice in the minds of PM Modi and his government. It is reprehensible," he said.

LIVE: Special Congress Party Briefing by Shri @rssurjewala and Smt. @SupriyaShrinate at the AICC HQ. https://t.co/ewI47VBT8c — Congress (@INCIndia) May 18, 2022

SC orders release of AG Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, a convict serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The top court's order came after it deliberated on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring Perarivalan's remission plea to the President of India without taking a decision on it first.

In 2018, the state government asked the Governor to utilise the power under Article 161 of the Indian Constitution and grant a pardon to Perarivalan and 6 other convicts in the case. The Governor without accepting or rejecting it had referred the matter to the President. When Perarivalan received no response on his mercy plea for years, he moved to the Supreme Court.

The apex court in its order noted that no exercise under Article 161 can have an 'inexplicable delay' and it can be subjected to judicial review. The SC observed that in the exercise of Article 142, it is appropriate for the court to release the convict.

The Supreme Court had in March granted bail to AG Perarivalan on the grounds that the convict had already served the last 32 years in jail.

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber when he was campaigning for the party at Sriperumpudur. Perarivalan was arrested on June 11, 1991, and was convicted of procuring a 9-volt battery for the explosive device.