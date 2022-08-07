Congress Defends Ashok Gehlot's Rape Shocker, Alvi Says 'comment Should Be Considered'

In a brazen defence of Ashok Gehlot's 'rape' remark, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi backed the Rajasthan Chief Minister and asserted that there was a need to consider what he had said. Speaking to ANI, Alvi stated that instead of raising fingers at the Opposition, there was a need for the Parliament and Prime Minister to fix the judicial system.

"Ashok Gehlot's statement should be considered. He is a senior leader and has also served as the Chief Minister. Rape's punishment is death and murder's punishment is also death. The accused knows you can't give two murder sentences as punishment. So one person who is committing rape might think that if he will commit murder, then his life might be saved. Because his punishment is the same. That's what Ashok Ji is saying," explained Rashid Alvi.

"It is the duty of Parliament and Prime Minister to take suggestions today rather than raising fingers on the Opposition. Rather than just making laws, we need to fix the judicial system. If in one year, a criminal is getting punished for a big crime, then crime will decrease. Today it takes 15-20 years. It is important to form a strong judicial system," he added.

Gehlot blames Nirbhaya verdict for rise in rape-related murders

In a shocking and appalling statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday blamed the punitive laws under Section 376 IPC for rape-related murders in the country. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress leader said a "dangerous trend" of murder after rape is being witnessed after the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which the four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the Chief Minister said.

CM Ashok Gehlot's statement has drawn widespread condemnation from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused Congress of 'trivializing and justifying' heinous crimes of rape and murder. Taking to Twitter, BJP's National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala questioned the silence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, remarking that "Rajasthan has become the top state in women atrocities."