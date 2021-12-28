Congress Defends Malegaon Blast Probe; 'Claim Made As Uttar Pradesh Polls Approaching'

Congress has defended the investigation in the Malegaon case even as the witness in the case claimed that he was forced to take names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four other RSS leaders. Congress leader Naseem Khan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is turning witnesses hostile amid Uttar Pradesh polls.

"The BJP is trying to give clean cheat to Yogi Adityanath. My question is why the witnesses are turning hostile after these many years. Why they hadn't said it before. Today there are elections and BJP is playing communal politics," Khan said.

Malegaon blast: Witness claims ATS forced him to take names of Adityanath, RSS leaders

A witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Tuesday claimed in a court that he was harassed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad to take names of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and four other RSS leaders- Swami Aseemanand, Indresh Kumar, Kakaji and Deodharji.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is currently facing several extortion charges, was additional commissioner of the ATS when it probed the 2008 Malegaon blast. The witness' statement was recorded by the ATS when it investigated the case before the NIA took over the case.

During his deposition, the witness told the special NIA court that then ATS additional commissioner Param Bir Singh and another officer threatened him to take five names, including UP CM and Indresh Kumar. Accused Sameer Kulkarni in an exclusive interaction Republic said that the witness was tortured by ATS.

Quoting prosecution witness, Kulkarni said, "ATS forcefully picked me up from home, kept me illegally in ATS detention centres in Pune and Mumbai and was harassed. My family was harassed and they were threatening and pressurizing me for many days that if I don't take 5 names of RSS leaders, I will not be released till then and you will face the same fate as the other accused. We will destroy your life and do something with your wife."

Following the deposition, the court declared the witness hostile for making allegations against Maharashtra ATS. Till now, 220 witnesses have been examined and 15 of them have turned hostile.

Six people were killed and more than 100 were wounded when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town. The accused in the care are BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Lt. Col. Purohit, Ajay Rahikar, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

(Image: @MohdArifNaseenKha-Facebook)