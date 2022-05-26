Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi's UK Tour, 'FCRA Clearance Taken, No Need Of Other Approval'

Amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's comments during his UK visit and whether due clearances were taken for the tour, Congress slammed BJP and stated Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) approval was taken and also added, as an MP, he didn't need any other clearances. Notably, top sources told ANI on May 25 that the Gandhi scion had visited the UK and met Jeremy Corbyn, and had participated in the 'Ideas for India' conference sans any political go-ahead. Whereas RJD leader and MP Manoj Jha, who also spoke at the same conference, had taken all the due political clearances.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala came in defence of Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the UK and said, "He had due FCRA clearance. He didn't need any political clearance. Being an MP, he didn't need any other clearance. India is a democratic country, it's not stone age."

'MPs only require FCRA clearance before travelling out of India': Congress

Adding further, Surjewala slammed the central government and said, "People are being deliberately ignorant. If you are a minister, if you are in public office; a member of a commission; a government servant and you go for an official function outside India, you need political clearances but if a member of Parliament; member of a legislative assembly or council travels, he or she only needs FCRA clearance and not any political clearance from the Prime Minister. We still are a democratic country. We don't live in the stone age."

Rahul Gandhi skips due process; RJD MP Manoj Jha takes clearance

Congress President Rahul Gandhi faced flak over his comments at the 'Ideas for India' conference and his subsequent meeting with the Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Along with his comments sparking a lot of debate, top government sources also objected to Rahul Gandhi's visit as he didn't follow the due process and also flew to the UK without any political clearance, as reported by ANI. On the contrary, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha, who also participated in the 'Ideas for India' conference and also spoke the day before Gandhi's session, followed all the due procedures including taking a political approval.

BJP's reservations on Rahul Gandhi's UK tour

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also expressed his objection to Gandhi's London visit and said, "This is an important revelation that not just the actions of Rahul Gandhi were against the country, his intentions were not right. And he travels abroad on a diplomatic passport, why is it that he did not seek prior permission when members of other political parties who were accompanying him had taken clearance as per media reports?"

What's controversial about Rahul Gandhi's London trip ?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's participation at the 'Ideas for India' conference generated a lot of debate in India, he said at the conference, "India is not a nation but a Union of states," He had put forth that India is not a nation but the result of negotiation between states.

In addition Gandhi also met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is known for his anti-India and anti-Hindu positions. The leaders of the Congress party and the Labour party led by Jeremy Corbyn held a dialogue in October 2019 on the deteriorating 'human rights situation in Kashmir'. Both sides discussed the abrogation of Article 370, suspension of the internet services, detention of the local leaders and the massive deployment of the troops to handle cross border terrorism. The BJP leaders had slammed the Congress party for discussing a domestic issue with the opposition party of another country.

The Labour Party is also accused of stoking anti-Hindu sentiments during the 10,000-people strong protest in London on the day of Diwali against the abrogation of the Article 370 in 2019. This protest allegedly turned into a anti-Hindu protest. Corbyn is also accused of not responding to events where hindus have been assualted whereas he is quick on his responses on Islamophobia.