Congress Defends UPA's VP Candidate; Says Margaret Alva 'better' Than Jagdeep Dhankhar

Soon after the BJP President JP Nanda urged all the parties to support the NDA's candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar for the Vice Presidential elections, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated that UPA's candidate Margaret Alma is better than Dhankhar and appealed to support her in the Vice Presidential elections.

While speaking to the media on July 17, Kharge said, "Our candidate is from the minority and is better than their candidate. If they will support our candidate (Margaret Alva) then it'll be a unanimous poll."

Margaret Alva's selection

For the Vice Presidential election scheduled to be held on August 6, the opposition's joint candidate is former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva. After a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence where all of the major opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, members of the Left Front, the RJD, the SP, and others were present, her name was finally decided upon.

She tweeted and said, “It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind.”

It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Margaret Alva (@alva_margaret) July 17, 2022

On the flipside, JP Nadda, the President of the BJP, has stated that the NDA has nominated a 'Kisan Putra' and also urged all the parties to support him. The BJP chief said, "For Vice-Presidential polls, we have nominated a 'Kisan Putra', a person from a humble background, who also served the country in different capacities for three decades. I urge all political parties, especially UPA allies to support Jagdeep Dhankhar."

Jagdep Dhankhak vs Margaret Alva

Senior leaders from parties of both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have been taking jibes at each other's Vice Presidential candidates.

Union Ministers Ramdas Athewale and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the NDA, earlier stated that the UPA's candidate Alma had no chance to win and that she has been given a ticket to lose.

While Mallikarjun Kharge himself, on July 17, had said, "We don't need to talk about how their Vice President candidate is," presumably hinting at Dhankhar's time as Governor in West Bengal.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)