Congress Delegation In Assam Stopped Midway During March Towards Disputed Area; Watch

Congress delegation of Assam led by state party chief Bhupen Bora on Wednesday was stopped by the security officials to march towards Lailapur where the unfortunate tragedy had taken place on Monday (July 26). Justifying the action, police have said that they are responsible to maintain the law and order situation of the disputed site and to avoid any untoward incident the Congress leaders cannot cross from the current area. The leaders were stopped at Dholai which is the area that leads to Lailapur.

Congress leader Bhupen Bora spoke to Republic Media Network and asserted, 'this is not India-Pakistan border' while demanding permission to move forward.

"Being a committable opposition of Assam, we have come here to see the ground situation happening but unfortunately Government is not allowing us to go there. This is not the India-Pakistan border, this is an inter-state boundary," added Bhupen Bora.

On-ground visuals show other leaders including Sushmita Deb talking to the police for permission to go ahead. While talking to Republic, Deb added that they don't blame the police as they are only following the orders of the Assam Government. She also added that there must be an independent enquiry on the dispute as Governments from both the states are blaming each other.

Congress leader Sushmita Deb also alleged that Assam Government was aware of the tensions prevailing in the area however they kept quiet as they did not want any controversy before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

"On 10 July a bombing incident had taken place in the area however the Assam Government kept quiet as Amit Shah was going to visit Northeast. The only reason this incident has happened and 6 police personnel lost their lives are due to Assam Chief Minister wanted to save Home Minister's programme," alleged Sushmita Deb.

Congress delegation on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Meanwhile, the opposition party has also demanded this issue to be raised in Parliament and a press briefing has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, July 28) at 3.30 PM (approximately). The Congress party is Assam has constituted a team headed Bhupen Bora, other party leaders include Debabrata Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi, Sushmita Deb, Rockibul Hussain, and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha will be part of the committee.

Debabrata Saikia had also spoken to Republic Media Network where he alleged the Chief Minister for lying that incidents have been happening for the past 6 months. According to the opposition leader, such incidents have been happening for the past 9 months. He also claimed that CM has said he will give Cacher, 'how can he say that' further questioned the Congress leader.

"We came here in November 7,8,9 when the same type of actions had happened, 9 months back, though the CM is saying that this has been happening for since last 6 months. I have full records and proof that the Assam govt was aware of such things as this has been going on since last October, that is 9 months," added Debabrata Saikia.

The opposition leader concluded his address by alleging that the Monday attack was 'definitely' done by the arm forces of Mizoram.