Congress Delegation Meets Delimitation Commission; Stresses Resumption Of J&K's Statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) met the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday and submitted a detailed memorandum concerning various issues relating to the resumption of political activity in the Union Territory.

JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir led six member party delegation and discussed a wide range of issues with the Commission. In its memorandum, Congress stressed that restoration of the Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir is essential for conducting the Delimitation process. It added that until the restoration of J&K's Statehood is completed; the delimitation process commencement will be rendered nugatory.

"Until the full Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir as part of Union of India is restored, there would be no meaning for the Delimitation Commission to undertake any exercise. Unfortunately, the meeting called by the Prime Minister gave no concrete assurance in this regard. This is an essential confidence building measure imperative for restoration of the democratic process in Jammu & Kashmir," the memorandum read.

'Govt must release detainees'

The JKPCC further stated that the initiation of political & democratic dialogue in Jammu & Kashmir must begin with restoration of civil liberties of political leaders, who have been 'unlawfully' detained by the authorities.

"The Government must initiate an exercise for undoing the shackles on democratic exercise of rights and end the incarceration of political leadership as a step towards strengthening of grassroot democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. Only then will the delimitation exercise shall have some meaning," the party said.

The aspiration of people of Ladakh to determine their democratic foundations within the four corners of the Indian constitution must be severely respected, the party told the commission further.

Congress also raised apprehensions that the Commission’s final recommendations may give "unfair and undue advantage to a particular political party," thus putting the mainstream political parties in a disadvantageous position on account of 'unfairness'.