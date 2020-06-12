Congress Delegation To Approach Election Commission On Friday Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls

Amid the rising reports of uncertainty in the Rajasthan Congress camp, a delegation of the party leaders is set to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday in connection with the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. This comes after the allegations of 'horse-trading' levied against the BJP by state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Chief Minister stated that the elections to the Upper House could have been conducted two months back but were kept on hold for 'no reason' as BJP's 'horse-trading was no complete.'

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls which are set to be conducted on June, three Congress MLAs have already resigned from the Gujarat Assembly. On Wednesday, Congress MLAs were moved to a resort to reportedly prevent horse-trading attempts. Mahesh Joshi, Congress' Chief Whip of the Rajasthan Assembly wrote to the chief of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau alleging a threat to the stability of the government. He claimed that the party's MLAs and Independents were being lured to destabilise a democratically elected government. Moreover, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that some of the Congress MLAs were offered Rs.25 crore each by BJP. As per sources, 23 of the Congress MLAs might defect to BJP.

23 MLAs expected to defect

The Rajasthan assembly comprises of total 200 seats with the Congress-led alliance holding 124 seats at present. On the other hand, BJP has a stronghold on 72 seats, RLP has 3 and 11 seats belong to independent candidates, which comprises of the Opposition in the states. Out of the 107 elected Congress MLAs in power in the state, 23 are suspected to jump the ship and defect, as per sources. Sources have also reported that 9 independent candidates, 1 RLP (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) candidate and 2 BTP (Bharatiya Tribal Party) MLAs are also expected to defect.

Pilot exudes confidence in Cong victory

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot asserted that all the MLAs of the ruling coalition were united and would ensure a comfortable victory for the two Congress candidates in the upcoming the Rajya Sabha polls. In fact, he exuded confidence that the Congress party had more than the required numbers for the majority mark. Recalling that horse-trading had taken place in other states before the RS elections, he maintained that any such attempt in Rajasthan would be futile.

(With inputs from ANI)