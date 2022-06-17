Congress Delegation To Meet President On June 20 To Discuss 'manhandling' By Delhi Police

In a key development, a Congress party delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 5 PM on Monday, June 20 amid Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation in the National Herald case. The meeting is being held to bring to the President's notice the 'manhandling of and attacks on Parliamentarians by Delhi Police'. The party has claimed that the Delhi Police's action was 'unprovoked and violated all democratic norms'.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, requesting him to intervene in the ED's hours-long questioning of Rahul Gandhi, alleging that 'inhuman treatment and humiliation has been meted out' to him. In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Congress leader spoke about the grilling of the Wayanad MP by the Central agency for three consecutive days, asserting that Rahul Gandhi has been going through 'inexplicable tormenting' by ED.

"With heavy heart, I along with my colleagues have been expressing grievances to you that our esteemed colleague Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, has been undergoing inexplicable tormenting for consecutive three days by Enforcement directorate of India in Delhi, he has been grilled on an average 10 to 11 hours per day on the pretext of examination on some wild allegations," Chowdhury's letter to Om Birla read.

Congress protests turn violent

Congress' pan-India 'Gherao Raj Bhavan' protests on June 16 turned violent with several incidents of scuffles between Congress workers and police being reported from many parts of the country. In Hyderabad, the shocking high-handedness of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was witnessed and she was seen grabbing the collar of the on-duty officer. Protests also turned violent in Jammu, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and other parts of the country.

A day prior to this, a top Guwahati cop was injured during a Congress protest and was seen bleeding from his face. Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police, Himangshu Das, who was trying to bring the situation under control during the protest, was attacked with a bamboo party flag by Congress workers.

Similar incidents had emerged from the national capital where Congress workers violated Section 144, gathering in large numbers and lying down on the streets to mark their 'dharna'. The high-octane drama also ensued outside the ED office with the Congress lighting a fire by burning a group of tires.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned again in the National Herald case for the fourth time on Monday, June 20. The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited).