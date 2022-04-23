Congress Delegation Visits Alwar Temple Demolition Site; Locals Raise Anti-Cong Slogans

Amid the raging controversy over the demolition of a 300-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Alwar, Rajasthan, a delegation of the Congress party reached Alwar on Saturday. The delegation constituted by Cabinet Minister Tika Ram Jully, Johari Lal Meena, and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh visited Rajgarh and addressed the people protesting. The Congress delegation condemned the incident and slammed the BJP for ‘disrupting peace’ in the region.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation led by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia arrived at the site in the order to find the factual events pertaining to the matter. The BJP delegation accused Congress of not following the Municipality Board's 2016 proposal and plan. He called it a 'Congress conspiracy' to defame the Saffron party. Following this, Congress now blamed the BJP for the felling of the temple and said that the opposition party in the state was causing problems.

The Congress delegation while addressing the people gathered at the demolition site said BJP and its rule must be stopped. “BJP and its democracy shouldn’t prevail. There must be an investigation over what happened. A temple was demolished and many people were left homeless. We request the BJP not to destroy the environment of peace prevailing in the state,” Jitendra Singh, Congress Gen-Secy said.

The Congress delegation leaders further said that they will approach CM Ashok Gehlot and brief him on the situation. Furthermore, the Congress leaders also slammed the local BJP councillors and asked why there were in hiding. “If BJP hasn't done anything wrong why they have left. Neither the municipality councillors nor the chairman is to be seen. If they were truthful, why did they run away?” Singh further asked. The delegation further said that a temple must be built at the demolished site.

Alwar residents raise 'anti-Congress' slogans

Meanwhile, the residents of Alwar began raising 'anti-Congress' slogans at the demolition site protesting the bulldozing of the temple. Accusing the Congress government of being behind the felling of the temple, the residents demanded action against the party and its leaders. The local residents slammed the Gehlot government and asked him to step down from the CM post. Reacting to Congress’ claims of rebuilding the temple, the locals asked why the temple was razed down in the first place.

Alwar temple demolition

The authorities on Friday ran bulldozers over a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.