Congress Deletes 'Angoothachhaap' Tweet Against PM Modi, DK Shivakumar Calls It 'uncivil'

In a recent development, the Karnataka Congress on Tuesday has deleted a controversial "angoothachhaap" tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued an apology. State party president DK Shivakumar on Monday had said that the post on the state Congress' official handle was 'regretted' and has been withdrawn.

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," Shivakumar had said.

However, on Tuesday he tweeted, "Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi." This came after BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel stoked controversy on Tuesday after he referred to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a 'drug peddler' and an 'addict.'

ನಿನ್ನೆ ನಾನು ಮಾತನಾಡುವಾಗ "ರಾಜಕೀಯ ವಿರೋಧಿಗಳೊಡನೆ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಗೌರವಯುತವಾಗಿ ನಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳೋದ್ರಲ್ಲಿ ನಂಬಿಕೆಯಿದೆ" ಎಂದಿದ್ದೆ. ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಇದನ್ನು ಒಪ್ಪುತ್ತದೆಂದು ಭಾವಿಸಿದ್ದೆ ಆದರೆ, ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಜ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರು ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರನ್ನು ಅಸಂಸದೀಯ ಪದಗಳಿಂದ ನಿಂದಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆಂದು ಭಾವಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 19, 2021

'Country is suffering because of 'angoothachhaap Modi'

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress had directed a personal attack at PM Modi in the now-deleted tweet, stating, 'Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap Modi.'

Karnataka Bypolls 2021

The state assembly by-polls will be held on October 30 in the Hanagal and Sindhagi constituencies after the assembly seats which were vacated due to the death of MLAs. The seat in Sindhagi was vacated after the death of the MLA MC Managuli from Janata Dal (Secular) while the Hanagal seat was emptied after BJP MLA CM Udasi passed away. On October 8, a total of 37 candidates have filed 57 nominations for the two seats. While eight candidates from Sindagi have filed 12 nominations, 45 nominations have been received from 29 candidates in Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in the 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from the Hangal constituency. Congress has named Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindgi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal.

(With Agency Inputs)