Congress' Delhi Vice-President, Two Newly-elected Councillors Join AAP

Congress' Delhi unit vice-president Ali Mehdi and two of its newly-elected councillors joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, just after AAP won a massive mandate in the MCD polls. The two Congress councillors who joined AAP are Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the Congress councillors and the party’s Delhi vice-president decided to join Kejriwal after seeing the work done by the Delhi Chief Minister.

"We have invited BJP and Congress to work for the betterment of Delhi. I am very happy to announce that Delhi Congress vice-president Ali Mehdi and the party's two newly-elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon are joining AAP," Pathak said.

Sabia Begum won the MCD elections on a Congress ticket from ward number 243, Mustafabad. Nazia Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri.

Congress won nine seats in the MCD elections. The anti-defection law does not apply to MCD polls.

For the sake of development

Ali Mehdi, the former Delhi Congress vice-president, said he joined AAP because he wanted development in his area.

"We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Mr Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Mr Kejriwal, the AAP party is working hard to develop the capital," he said.

AAP won the Delhi MCD elections by winning 134 out of 250 seats bringing an end to BJP's 15-year rule.

Need Prime Minister's support, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the electorate for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here.

He also cautioned party workers and newly-appointed councillors to not turn egotistic, saying ego ruins everything.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation from all, including BJP and Congress. We need the cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the Prime Minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech from AAP headquarters

Meanwhile BJP, which was predicted to suffer a massive defeat in exit polls, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 municipal wards.