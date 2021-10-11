Congress Demands Action Against Perpetrators Post clashes Between 2 Groups In MP's Indore

A Congress delegation met with the Superintendent of Police after five people were hurt in confrontations between two groups in Kampel village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday, October 9. They demanded punishment against the perpetrators. According to the police, at least five members of a family were hurt in a conflict between two groups in Indore's Kampel village.

Amin-ul-Khan Suri, a spokesperson for the Madhya Pradesh Congress, stated on Sunday, October 10, that he assisted the victims in the hospital and arranged for their treatment. "When I came to know about the incident, I reached MY Hospital on Saturday night to help the victims and ensured arrangements for their treatment. I also went to the police station and lodged an FIR against the accused," Suri said. He also claimed that the police's attitude was inappropriate.

Congress demands action against culprits post clashes in Indore

Fazluddin, a relative of the injured family, claims that the family was warned by certain village residents two months ago and urged to leave by October 9. He said that when they did not leave, they were attacked. The police, on the other hand, disputed the victims' relatives' claims and stated that efforts are being taken to bring the two groups together in peace.

Police refute claims by relatives of the victim family

DSP Indore Ajay Bajpai refuted the claims made by relatives of the attacked family, describing the altercation as a "local fight." DSP Ajay Vajpayee arrived at MY Hospital shortly after the event and ordered the force to be deployed. According to the DSP, two groups fought, resulting in minor injuries to several people. For treatment, the injured have been transferred to MY Hospital. The allegation that the family was asked to leave the village is false, he noted. The injured will be questioned further after they are released from the hospital, according to the DSP.

Victim family to remain in the area with Police help

Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi who arrived at the site of the incident told reporters, "We got information about the incident, we went to the spot and the injured were brought to MY Hospital for treatment. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Maheshchandra Jain said, "There was a fight on Saturday between two groups in which five people were injured. The case has been registered against both the parties, the matter is under investigation." The victim's family will remain in the area, according to Jain, and the police will make provisions for them.

"There has been no talk of the victims being evacuated from the village. At present, no one has been arrested. Efforts are being made to establish peace by sitting them among themselves," he had said.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: ANI