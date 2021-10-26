Congress Demands Bribery Case Against Assam CM Sarma For Violation Of MCC Ahead Of Bypolls

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a case of bribery be registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks and "abuse of power" during campaigning for assembly by-elections. A Congress delegation, led by Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh met the Election Commission (EC) demanding strict action against the CM for "misusing government machinery" to lure voters for the upcoming bypolls.

"A Congress delegation met the EC today. We told them how democracy is being crushed in Assam, how Constitution is being murdered, how abuse of power is being done, how votes are being influenced at the behest of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

On Monday, the poll body issued notice to the Assam Chief Minister, seeking an explanation for allegedly violating the model code of conduct while campaigning for bypolls. The notice was issued following complaints by Assam Congress president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

Borah and Saikia alleged that Sarma, a top campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made promises of constructing medical colleges, roads, bridges, stadiums, development projects, and financial grants to self-help groups of tea garden workers.

“The commission is of the view that by making the above statements, you have violated the said provision of the model code of conduct,” said the notice issued by EC secretary NT Bhutia.

'CM Sarma should be banned for campaigning': Congress

Congress has demanded EC take strict action regarding the manner in which voters are being 'lured and threatened', government machinery is being 'misused' for bypolls, as well as the statement of the Chief Minister on record. Addressing the media, Surjewala said a case of bribery should be registered against Sarma and he should be banned from campaigning for the alleged remarks.

Bye-elections for Assam's five assembly seats - Bhabanipur, Mariani, Thawra, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon - will be held on October 30. The seats fell vacant after two legislators died due to COVID-19 complications, and three MLAs (one of All India United Democratic Front and 2 of Congress) joined the ruling BJP.

As per the EC's model code of conduct, once elections are announced, the party in power cannot announce projects or promise financial grants to influence voters.

(With inputs from agency)