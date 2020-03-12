The Debate
Congress Demands Closed-doors IPL Matches; Sends Advice Health Ministry's Way

Politics

As the debate over keeping the IPL in close-door continues, Congress' Ajay Maken urged Dr. Harsh Vardhan to intervene and not allow spectators in the stadium

Congress

As the debate over keeping the IPL in close-door continues, Congress' Ajay Maken urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to intervene and not allow spectators in the stadium. Earlier, some key stakeholders in IPL urged closed-door matches with no ticket sales to minimise the Coronavirus risk. With the tournament just weeks away, the health ministry has already flagged its concerns to the sports ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Maken highlighted the repercussions of allowing spectators amid the virus outbreak and urged Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for the matches to be only telecast live, without spectators in the stadiums.

No foreign players in IPL? 

In a big development, a Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. This comes two days after a plea had been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India to conduct Indian Premier League T20 cricket matches from March 29-May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

According to the petitioner, the coronavirus was spreading all over the world rapidly and creating a huge epidemic disaster. 

Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had also raised issues stating that large events do get canceled and that “human life has far more value than IPL”. The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to kick off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai — defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners up Chennai Super Kings. 

