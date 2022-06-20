Congress Demands Discussion On Agnipath Scheme In Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

After Congress leaders staged a protest against the Agnipath scheme of recruitment for defence services on Sunday, party leader Ajay Maken said that the grand old party demands a discussion of the scheme in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, the General Secretary of AICC, Ajay Maken said, "We will meet the President of India today and will brief him about our demands over the Agnipath scheme. We demand its withdrawal. We demand that there should be a discussion on Agnipath in Parliament."

Taking a jibe at the Central government over the scheme, Maken said that the government promised to give "One rank, One pension", but, now is giving "No rank, No pension". Adding further he claimed that the former CDS, the late General Bipin Rawat, wanted to raise the retirement age of soldiers.

"General Bipin Rawat had asked for an increase in the retirement age of Sainiks to 58. General Bipin Rawat wanted the age of senior officers also to go up. The views of our first CDS have not been taken into account. First CDS' views should not be insulted and ignored," Maken told reporters.

'Govt insulting the unemployment of youth': Ajay Maken

On the ongoing violent protests against the Agnipath, the Congress leader said that the party does not support violence and protests should be non-violent.

"Congress says that agitation should be non-violent. However, a clap takes both hands. The Government is insulting the unemployment of youths. We want to tell youth to protest as Satyagraha and in a non-violent way," Maken said.

Maken slammed the government over the new recruitment policy for defence services and said that some bureaucrats in the air-conditioned rooms make such policies. He also lambasted BJP's senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark and called it "unfortunate".

Congress leaders stage protest against Agnipath at Jantar Mantar

Several Congress leaders gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, and staged a protest against the government over the Agnipath scheme. Leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin pilot, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Digvijaya Singh, Salman Khurshid, and KC Venugopal participated in the protest. The leaders of the grand old party were carrying placards against the new recruitment scheme brought by the Ministry of Defence for recruitment, demanding its withdrawal.

Speaking to ANI, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Sunday, said, "The scheme has been conceived in an indifferent manner. In name of reform, the government is indulging more discontent among our future generation. This is not well-thought-out reform. In name of reform, this government has been fiddling with the core issue of the Army itself. The Army needs reform but the way the government is trying to inject reform will deteriorate the process of army recruitment."