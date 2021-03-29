Congress Demands FIR Against Nadda, CM Sonowal Over Ads Claiming Victory In Assam Polls

The Congress on Sunday raised objections over BJP’s advertisements claiming to win all seats in upper Assam and said it is in violation of the Representation of the People Act. Congress, which is fighting the polls in Assam with a grand alliance has urged the Election Commission to register FIRs against BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a complaint to the EC, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik sought directions and action against top BJP leaders for giving advertisements in newspapers claiming victory in all seats in upper Assam. They said such advertisements clearly violate the poll panel’s directions that no one can make predictions of the results during the prohibited period.

"We pray to the EC to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law, including direction for registration of offences against Sarbananda Sonowal, JP Nadda and Ranjit Kumar Dass for the blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct and the RP Act, 1951," the Congress stated. READ | BJP expels 7 Assam leaders for contesting as independent candidates

'Ads camouflaged as poll predictions'

The Congress leaders alleged that in order to “defraud the voters of Assam”, BJP functionaries have "wilfully issued advertisements camouflaged as poll predictions as front-page headlines in various newspapers across the state.”

“Through such ads, the BJP leaders have disseminated false/untrue outcome of the results of the first phase of polling in Assam,” they said.

Hitting out at the BJP over the advertisements, Congress’ Surjewala told reporters, "These desperate acts of the BJP have been carried out with malice to soil the fairness of the electoral process, to save their sinking ship and gain undue advantage in the Assembly elections of Assam. It should be dealt with by the ECI with the strongest possible action under the law.”

The party also demanded action against the media publishing such advertisements. “We also urge the Commission to direct all news publication and channels to desist from abetting the crime being committed by BJP leaders as also to adhere to and follow the EC instructions of March 26,” the letter said.

Assam will go to polls in three phases and the first phase of voting was held on March 27 with 76% voter turnout. While addressing a press conference on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, there are ‘clear indications that the BJP would win over 37 seats out of the 47 seats in Assam.