Congress Demands Probe In India's Covaxin Deal With Brazil After Latter Severs $324mn Deal

Days after Brazil decided to suspend a $324 million contract for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, the Congress party on Friday expressed concerns over India's Covaxin deal with Brazil. Raising several questions over the agreement, Congress has demanded that the Government of India (GOI) should order a probe into the charges of graft.

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "It is important for us to raise these questions, because Bharat Biotech may be a private entity, but, the public fund was diverted for the development of this vaccine, taxpayers’ money was put into this and which is why we have a right to question- what has happened with that money and why is the Government conspicuously silent on it?”

Remarking that the deal is now being probed by a Parliament Senate panel of Brazil and two criminal investigating agencies, the Congress spokesperson said that the taint comes all the way to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it is a co-developer of the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, reacting to the developments in Brazil, Bharat Biotech has already issued a statement strongly refuting and denying “any kind of allegation or implication of any wrongdoing whatsoever with respect to the supply of Covaxin”.

Pointing towards the various aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine deal, Supriya Shrinate asked that why the Centre is silent when such allegations are being raised? “The question also is that ICMR was slated to get 5 per cent of the profit from the sale of Covaxin. But, allegations are that Bharat biotech was selling to (Singapore-based) Madison Biotech at a lower price and Madison was garnering the lion’s share of the profit. What is the relationship between Madison Biotech and Bharat Biotech? Because these allegations are of a very serious nature and if Bharat Biotech was selling according to the allegations at a lower price then obviously ICMR’s own proceeds get depressed,” she said.

Shrinate questioned that why is the Indian Government and the Prime Minister silent on the allegation of inflated prices by Bharat Biotech, but its partner Singapore's Madison Biotech which is at the heart of the criminal conspiracy and alleged allegation? She said, "What is the nature of the relationship between Bharat Biotech and Medison Biotech, because if fund diversions happen, this makes for a PMLA case, irregularities of lowering your profits, depressing your taxes, is the case of SFIO? Why aren't those probes being ordered?"

Earlier on Tuesday, Brazil suspended a $324 million contract with Bharat Biotech for 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, following recommendations by the country’s comptroller general. A day later, the country’s health regulator also suspended the vaccine’s emergency use application, citing incomplete paperwork provided by the intermediary. Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tweeted the announcement and noted that the decision had not been made due to irregularities in the contract “but, due to compliance”.

