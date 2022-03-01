Congress Demands Probe Into Devendra Fadnavis' Role In Tapping Phones Of Maharashtra Netas

In a fresh faceoff with BJP, Congress demanded an inquiry to ascertain the role of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the phone tapping of MVA leaders. This came after the Pune Police registered an FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act. She was accused of tapping the phones of leaders such as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh on the basis of a report submitted by a committee comprising former DGP Sanjay Pandey, the state intelligence commissioner and the additional CP (special branch).

Addressing a press conference on Monday, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe stressed that Fadnavis had a key role to play in approving phone tapping in his capacity as the Home Minister. Taking a dig at the erstwhile government, he asserted that MVA will not allow the 'Gujarat model' of surveillance to prevail in the state anymore. On this occasion, he announced that Congress will officially seek a probe during the upcoming Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe stated, "Using democratic institutions to finish off opponents, conducting surveillance on common persons- this Gujarat model was seen in Maharashtra during the previous government. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had demanded an inquiry into phone-tapping in the last Assembly session. A committee headed by the then DGP Sanjay Pandey was constituted and it handed over its report to the government. As a result of this, a case has been registered against former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla."

"We feel that a serious crime has been committed by an Additional DGP-rank IPS officer in tapping the phones of politicians instead of following the procedure on the issues on which tapping can be done as per the Indian Telegraph Act. What was the role and position of then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ACS (Home) and the DGP Sanjay Jaiswal? Why was this done? That's why Congress demands that an inquiry should be conducted against them too. Congress will raise this issue in the upcoming Budget session and will seek an inquiry," he added.

LIVE: Press Conference by Shri Atul Londhe on Phone Tapping Issue https://t.co/9Di6WkGr5n — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) February 28, 2022

Rashmi Shukla under scanner

On December 15, 2021, the Bombay High Court quashed Shukla's plea to quash the FIR on the leaking of confidential information about police postings in Maharashtra and to alternatively transfer the probe to the CBI. The Cyber Crime Police Station in Mumbai had registered a case against unknown persons on March 26, 2021, alleging that her confidential letter to the DGP and other sensitive material concerning the police force was illegally obtained and supplied to an unauthorized person. As per the police, this constituted offences under the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act.