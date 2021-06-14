Congress Demands SC-monitored Probe Into Alleged Inflated Land Deal By Ram Temple Trust

The Congress on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the allegations of inflated purchase of land for the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The party said righteousness demands that deals related to the task of temple construction by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust be clean and fair.

“Prime facie it appears that BJP and RSS people are responsible for the alleged fraud deal of temple land. This is not a political issue. It transcends the perimeters of politics. This is not an ordinary matter. We hope the SC will take suo moto cognizance of the issue and get the matter investigated. The amount received as donations and expenses made by the trust should also be audited under supervision of SC,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He said there is no question of halting the temple construction during the probe but any unfairness in deals must be investigated in the interest of propriety. “This is a matter that concerns our faith,” Surjewala added.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have alleged that the Ram Temple trust has purchased land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore. The Opposition has alleged that Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district, for a price of Rs 18.50 crore on March 18 this year from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier from its original owners for a sum of Rs 2 crores.

Ram Temple trust refutes allegations

Rai however already rejected the charges saying “charges have been levelled against us for years. It does not affect us.” The trust also issued a detailed statement refuting allegations by SP, AAP and Congress and terming these allegations politically motivated. He said all purchases and transactions regarding the land purchase are being made available online and are transparent and verifiable.