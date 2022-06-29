As the political crisis in Maharashtra continues, Congress demanded to rename Pune city as Jijau Nagar in the cabinet meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray. Jija Bai was the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress ministers also proposed to rename the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after local leader D B Patil in the state's cabinet meeting. Earlier, rebel minister Eknath Shinde's demand was to name the Navi Mumbai Airport after Balasaheb Thackeray.

Meanhwhile, as per sources, two Cabinet Ministers and Congress leaders Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh left the cabinet meeting chaired by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray midway.

Maharashtra floor test

On June 28, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to conduct a floor test. The former Chief Minister said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government seem to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs said that they do not support the MVA coalition.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Governor Koshyari called for a special session of the Vidhan Sabha at 11 a.m. on June 30 with the agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister. The proceedings of the floor test will be concluded at 5 p.m. on June 30 and telecast live for which appropriate arrangements shall be made, he has directed.