After a chargesheet named Ashish Mishra as the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Congress doubled down on its demand for the ouster of his father and Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra. While the latter was not named as an accused in the chargesheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that PM Modi was protecting Mishra by not sacking him from the Cabinet.

Reiterating this, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The truth of the 5000-page chargesheet has been seen by the entire country in the form of a video. Even then, the Modi government is busy saving the accused. The country is witness to this."

झूठी माफी और कानून वापस लेने जैसे चुनावी कदम भी मोदी जी की किसान विरोधी सोच को ढक नहीं सकते।



वे रक्षक के पद पर हैं, लेकिन भक्षक के साथ खड़े हैं।

लखीमपुर खीरी नरसंहार मामले की चार्जशीट में भी केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री के बेटे ही किसानों को कुचलने की घटना के मुख्य आरोपी हैं...1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2022

The Lakhimpur Kheri case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October leading to the death of wight persons including four farmers. On 17 November, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338. Ashish Mishra along with 12 others have been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody.