Congress Demands UP PWD Minister Jitin Prasada's Ouster Over Irregularities In Transfers

Congress on Wednesday demanded the ouster of Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasada over the irregularities in the transfer of officials in his department. While his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was sacked on Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended 5 officials of the PWD department for their alleged involvement in facilitating transfers in exchange for material benefits. These include Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and HOD Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Head Clerk Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

Calling for a CBI inquiry against Prasada, former UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu opined, "100 days have passed since he took over as the PWD Minister. A stable of loot was prepared in transfer-posting under the guise of an officer who came from Delhi on his recommendations. Now by taking action against the officials, efforts are being made to hide the actions of those faces who earned black money. The Chief Minister has been sitting as the custodian of the ministers running the stables of such corruption. There should be a CBI inquiry by sacking the departmental minister immediately."

Adityanath's action was based on the recommendation of a committee comprising UP Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and Devesh Chaturvedi. In a statement, the state government affirmed that this was in line with its policy of “zero tolerance towards corruption”. Chairing a Cabinet meeting a day earlier, the UP CM advised his Ministers to not trust any of their staff members blindly and keep an eye on them in the wake of the corruption in the transfer of PWD officials. Meanwhile, sources indicated that MoS Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik is upset over arbitrary transfers in his department and lack of work.

UP CM's emphasis on transparency

In an endeavour to usher in more transparency, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asked all bureaucrats and ministers to make their movable and immovable assets public after winning a second term in office earlier this year. On this occasion, he also mandated that there must be no interference from the family members of ministers of the government. Asking the ministers to tour the state before the next Assembly session, he also directed them to remain in Lucknow on Mondays and Tuesdays and visit their constituencies from Friday to Sunday.