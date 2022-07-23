After AIUDF's sensational allegations against Congress LoP Debabrata Saikia, APCC President Bhupen Bora on Saturday hit back at MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya. Speaking to Republic TV, Bora said that the party was not concerned by the statements of a man who had several criminal cases against him. His statement came after AIUDF general secretary Karim Uddin Barbhuiya claimed that Debabrata Saikia spearheaded the cross-voting of Congress MLAs for Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

"A person whose mark sheet is not correct; his criminal cases are ongoing, if this kind of man will say something, why will we be concerned?" Bora said.

The state Congress president also lambasted those who had cross-voted and promised to form an inquiry to investigate the case. "In the Presidential Elections, we were very clear that a minimum of 26 votes will be given to Yashwant Sinha. But unfortunately, he only got 20 votes. It is clear that 6 or more MLAs promised to vote and then cross-voted. We will form an inquiry committee to find out the betrayers. By end of this month, I will sit with Congress high command and take action," said Bhupen Bora.

He added, "Cross voting and ugly politics happens across the country, not only Assam. Changing ideology is a new fashion led by BJP. There are leaders in every party who are individualistic. We will identify them. If someone is not satisfied with me or anyone, they can express it in the party forum. They are free to speak their mind about what their problem is with Congress party leaders. For individual benefits and ambition, they are trying to destroy the party image."

AIUDF accuses Assam LoP of spearheading Congress cross-voting

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Barbhuiya alleged that Saikia met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with over 20 Congress legislators. Expressing resentment with the state Congress leadership, he lamented that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was fighting AIUDF instead of BJP.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya remarked, "I had said that more than 20 Congress MLAs will vote for Droupadi Murmu. This proved to be true. 22 MLAs (cross-voted). My assumption was from the comments of Congress leaders. When the notification of the presidential election was issued, Bhupen Borah said on day 1 that he won't get support from the Opposition. He called an Opposition meeting but didn't invite AIUDF."

He added. "After voting, Debabrata Saikia took 22-23 MLAs to the Chief Minister, had tea, engaged in banter and discussed schemes. He welcomed him like he is his guru. This is in the public domain."

During an interview with Republic TV, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma explained the rationale behind the massive cross-voting by Congress MLAs during the Presidential election. "The reason for that is there is no cross-voting in the Presidential election like the Rajya Sabha election. This is a vote of conscience. That's why you don't need to show it to anyone. India is getting a tribal woman president for the first time. There is enthusiasm in every house." he said.