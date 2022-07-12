Congress Designates Baghel And Gehlot As Senior Observers For Polls In Gujarat & Himachal

In a major development pertaining to the upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party has designated a few of its top brass leaders as observers for the poll-bound states. Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot have been entrusted the title of senior observer for the Gujarat elections whereas former Minister of State, Milind Deora and Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo have been assigned the position of observers for the upcoming elections in the western state by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress' observers for poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

The grand old party has selected Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the senior observer for the Himachal Pradesh elections and senior party member from Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot and Leader of Opposition in Punjab's assembly Partap Singh Bajwa has been elected as observers for the Himachal Pradesh elections. All India Congress Committee also notified that the aforementioned Senior observers and observers for the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal elections will be assuming their positions with immediate effect.

Assembly elections in Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

Ahead of the elections, the grand old party suffered a major blow as Hardik Patel jumped ship and joined the saffron brigade. A week ago, leading Congress figures gathered on Monday to plan the party's approach to the Gujarat elections later in the year. A strategy to emphasise the BJP's shortcomings at the state and at the federal level was finalised during the task force meeting of the Congress with Gujarati state leaders, which lasted more than four hours, according to party insiders, PTI reported.

According to PTI, during the meeting, it was also discussed that there should be more coordination between the social media and communications department of the state unit and the AICC to ensure that the party's message is put across effectively to the voters. The strategy would be finalized after getting approval from party president Sonia Gandhi, the sources added.

Both the states will be going for the elections in December this year. Bhupendrabhai Patel and Jai Ram Thakur are the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively. It is important to mention both the states are currently governed by BJP.