'Congress Detached From Roots, Has No Right To Do Politics On Farmers': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an unsparing attack on the Congress party saying that it was 'detached from its roots' and had no right to engage in politics over farmer issues. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi asserted that India could only be freed from the shackles of poverty if it strengthened its small farmers. However, the Opposition parties, who had no understanding of their issues, were holding them back by engaging in politics, he stated.

"Today, India's economic policies during COVID are an example for the world to see. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. Farmers have given record crops. This country didn't let anyone die hungry. We are trying to realize the vision of a self-reliant India. If we want to free India from the shackles of poverty, we need to strengthen our small farmers," PM Modi said.

"Why does the Opposition hate small farmers? If we want freedom from poverty, we have to strengthen small farmers. Those who hate small farmers, do not have any right to do politics on farmers. Those who are not connected with the roots, do not understand small farmers. Many are still stuck in a colonized mindset. The colonial mindset must change for India to grow. Slave mentality, 19th-century lifestyle, policies of 20th-century won't be able the aspiration of 21st century. Congress is detached from its roots. They care about files, we care about life," added PM Modi.

PM's scathing attack on Congress

Apart from this, the PM also slammed Congress on the COVID front saying that there were several who were waiting for the pandemic to tarnish his image. "Mahatma emphasized Swadeshi... Modi said 'Vocal For Local'... What was the harm in supporting? Do you not want to see Mahatma Gandhi's vision come true?" he asked.

"The way you mould issues, the way you talk, it's like you have decided you don't want to come into office again for 100 years. If you were worried about what the citizens thought, you would do differently," PM said.