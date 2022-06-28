Congress Dharna In Patna Boomerangs, Kanhaiya Kumar Faces 'deshdrohi' Slogans

An 'anti-Agnipath' satyagraha of the Indian National Congress (INC) boomeranged in a big way in Bihar's Patna on Tuesday after the locals began sloganeering against party leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was present as a part of the protest.

During the dharna, some local students created a ruckus over the presence of Kanhaiya Kumar and began heckling him as a 'deshdrohi'. The youth also began raising 'Kanhaiya Kumar Murdabad' slogans at the Congress leader after he finished his speech.

Following the taunts, there was a scuffle between the workers of the Bihar Congress and the youth who were sloganeering against the leader, visuals of which were accessed by Republic TV. Notably, the Congress had announced a pan-India 3-hour 'Satyagraha' on June 27 against the Agnipath scheme from 10 am to 1 pm at all assembly constituencies.

In February, a youth had allegedly tried to throw a “chemical” at the Congress leader during a party programme at the UPCC office in Lucknow when he went to address a ‘Yuva Sansad’ organised by the party in the run-up to the state assembly elections. Despite actively campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Kanhaiya Kumar's 'sinking ship' remark turned out to be true and the party managed to win only 2 seats in the 403-member House.

The former JNU students' union president and CPI leader joined the Congress on 28 September 2021 while terming the grand old party a sinking ship. "If a big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink. Not just me, many think that the country can't survive without Congress," he had said.

Bihar Assembly gripped by Agnipath protests

Meanwhile, both Houses of the legislature in Bihar were paralysed on Monday, the second day of the brief Monsoon Session, when an obstreperous opposition demanded the withdrawal of the Agnipath Scheme and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RJD chief whip Lalit Yadav and Congress legislative party leader Ajeet Sharma had moved separate adjournment motions, both seeking a rollback of the scheme.

Despite the protests and the outrage, 56,960 applications have already been received under the Agnipath recruitment scheme till Sunday, within three days of the registration process and a week after violent protests against it rocked several states, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

(With agency inputs)