Congress Dictates Terms For Mahajot Allies: 'No Deputy CM Post If Alliance Wins In Assam'

Sending a clear signal to its 'Mahajot' allies, the Congress party on Wednesday made it clear that there will no be Deputy CM if the alliance wins in Assam. In the upcoming Assembly polls, it has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. Speaking to the media, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the CM will be from Congress as it is contesting the maximum number of seats in the state.

Seeking to address the criticism over the tie-up with parties such as AIUDF, he explained that 'Mahajot' was formed to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's son reiterated his displeasure over BJP adopting a contrarian stance on the CAA in different states. To buttress his point, he pointed out that BJP had ignored it altogether in Assam while making the implementation of the law a key poll plank in neighbouring West Bengal.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi remarked, "We had launched anti-CAA protest by asking people to donate 'gamosa', while BJP is deceiving people. In Bengal, their manifesto mentions CAA, but in Assam, it has no mention. CAA is a central law, why is BJP using CAA in 1 state and excluding in another." READ | On Assam Rifles' 186th Raising Day, Kiren Rijiju greets India's oldest paramilitary force

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contesting 92 seats, it has allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively.

It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post. Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.