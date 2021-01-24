'Congress Did Nothing For Assam,' Says Amit Shah; Cites Historic Bodo Agreement By PM

Addressing a rally in Assam's Kokrajhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an attack on the Congress party, questioning what it had done for Assam during their decades-long tenure. The Home Minister remarked that for years, the youth of Assam was misled and the land faced bloodshed under the Congress which did nothing for ensuring peace and development in the region.

"In 2014 the BJP came to power in Assam starting peace, development, and employment in the State. For decades, the youth of Assam was being misled. Protecting the culture and language of Assam is the duty of BJP. The Congress party for years was responsible for the bloodshed in Assam, spearheading various movements. The development that did not happen for 70 years, has happened in 5 years under the BJP," said the Home Minister.

Asserting that Assam had finally seen the dawn of development, Amit Shah remarked that the BJP government would now also solve the border problem in the state. "I want to ask the Congress government and Badruddin Ajmal that he was in power here for years. What did you do for Assam? In the 13th Finance Commission, the State has been given only Rs 79 thousand crore. In the 14th Finance Commission, the BJP government gave Rs 1.55 lakh crore to the State. Development is underway in Assam. New avenues, hospitals, colleges are being built, industries are coming up. In the coming days, the BJP government will also solve the border problem in Assam," he said.

'New era of peace after Bodo Agreement'

As the Bodo Peace Agreement completes nearly a year, Amit Shah stated that the move had ushered in a 'new era of peace' saying, "The Bodo Peace Agreement, led by PM Narendra Modi, has completed one year today. The election is also over here and a new era of peace has begun. The problem, which killed over 5,000 people, has been resolved now. Many of the promises made at the time of the Bodo Agreement have been fulfilled."

"Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh has been started for all the surrendered refugees. The status of the co-official language of the state of Assam has been met by the Bodo language, fulfilling years-old demand. We will protect and promote every right, culture, language of Bodo tribe. The Prime Minister is fully focused on the implementation of the Bodo Agreement. We will ensure economic, cultural, educational progress and protect your political rights," he added.

Last year, on January 27, the Government of India signed a tripartite agreement with members of all factions of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at the MHA headquarters in Delhi. Ushering in political stability to the Northeast that has for decades faced the brunt of terrorism, about 1550 cadres along with 130 weapons surrendered to the Government on January 30.

