'Congress Didn't Create Telangana To Win Polls': TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy Hits Back At PM

On Monday, Congress hit back at PM Modi for highlighting the fact that the party failed to win in Telangana despite claiming credit for the creation of the state. Maintaining that the Sonia Gandhi-led party did not form Telangana for the sake of winning polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy told the media that PM shouldn't have raked up this point. Escalating his attack further, Reddy recalled that 107 BJP candidates lost their deposits in the previous Telangana Assembly election.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy remarked, "Telangana was formed out of sacrifice. Congress did not form Telangana to win elections. PM should have understood at least this. We thought that he will have a broad mindset as he became the PM from Gujarat. But he tried to speak like a Gujarat CM. This is totally wrong and does not befit the PM."

"Forget the next 100 years, you (BJP) had 2 seats in 1984. From there, you reached 302. You know what 302 in IPC stands for. BJP has become like IPC 302 in the country. That's why the people of Telangana will show what will happen in the elections. Their twin brother KCR won the elections by making false promises. But, BJP lost its deposit in 107 seats in the 2018 Telangana election. We got 30% votes in Telangana," he added.

PM Modi riles Congress

During his reply to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Lok Sabha a day earlier, PM Modi pointed out that Congress had consistently lost elections in various states such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu. He stressed that Congress had refused to shed its arrogance despite the spate of electoral defeats. The PM's focus on Telangana stands out at a juncture when BJP has emerged as a predominant opposition force in Telangana. For instance, it not only won 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election but also secured victory in 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards.

PM Modi emphasised, "In Tamil Nadu, (you got power) for the last time in 1962. You got a chance nearly 62 years ago. You take credit for creating Telangana. But even after the creation of Telangana, the people there did not accept you. It is 20 years since the formation of Jharkhand. Congress is still not fully accepted there but tries to enter through the backdoor. The question is not about election results. The question is about the intent."