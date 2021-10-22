Congress Didn't Implement Kalelkar Report When In Power: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav remarked at an intellectual conference of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Delhi on Friday that the Congress never followed the Kaka Kalelkar report, which was prepared for the welfare of the backward classes when it was in power.

Addressing the programme today, Yadav told ANI, "When Congress was ruling in the country, it never allowed Kala Kalelkar report, made for the welfare of backward classes, to be implemented."

When the BJP came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought to give India's backward classes constitutional recognition, he added. "Today PM Modi has given constitutional status to the backward classes. He has given 27 per cent reservation to backward classes in Kendriya Vidyalayas," he told ANI. Other BJP officials and the party's OBC Commission president were also present at the session.

Kaka Kalelkar Commission

In accordance with Article 16(4) of the Constitution, and in response to demands for reservation and other benefits for Backward Classes in other parts of India and at the Centre, the Government of India established a Backward Classes Commission on January 29, 1953, under Article 340 of the Constitution. The Kaka Kalelkar Commission was tasked with "investigating the conditions of socially and educationally backward classes within the territory of India and the difficulties under which they labour, and making recommendations as to the steps that should be taken by the Union or any State to remove difficulties and improve their conditions." On March 30, 1955, the Commission submitted its report. The government considered it for the next half-decade before rejecting it in 1961.

BJP government's efforts to strengthen backward classes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a concerted effort to ensure that awareness of and implementation of the Union government's welfare schemes and outreach among other backward classes (OBC) drowns out a growing chorus calling for a caste census from the Opposition, allies, and even within the party fold. Following are a few schemes introduced by the Modi-led government: (Source- Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)

Assistance for Skill Development of OBCs/DNTs/EBCs

Matric Scholarship to OBC for studies in India

Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC Students

Dr Ambedkar Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship for DNTs

Dr Ambedkar Post-Matric Scholarship for EBCs

Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) (OBC &Others) - 2021-22 to 2025-26.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/@BYADAVBJP-Twitter