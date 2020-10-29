Congress' Digvijaya Singh Admits Telling SP's Roshan Mirza To Withdraw From MP Bypolls

Confirming that he had asked SP candidate Roshan Mirza to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming MP bypolls, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday, said that it was his responsibility to stop a Congress worker from filing a 'non-party form'. He said that Mirza had some issues and wished to contest in the upcoming bypolls, which was not agreed by Congress. Dismissing Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chauhan's allegations of 'bribery' and BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia's remarks, he said, he felt pity for them. 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 3 while the results are slated to be declared on November 10.

"I feel pity on Shivraj (Mamu) who is fooling the nation. His influence on Jyotiraditya Scindia is also seen nowadays. Yes, I told him to back out. I accept it. This is not greed for power. If a Congress worker, fills a non-party form, it is my responsibility to ask him to withdraw," said Digvijaya Singh. He added, "He had some issues that he wanted to fight polls in the ward. We said that when ward polls are contested, then we will let you contest. What is wrong in that?"

Earlier in the day, an audiotape of an alleged conversation between Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Gwalior Roshan Mirza has surfaced. In the audio, Singh sks the SP candidate to withdraw his nomination from the upcoming by-poll. Mirza has also come out in open and claimed that it was Digvijaya Singh who called him and also alleged that a Congress leader named Aslam offered him Rs 10 lakh to withdrawn his candidature.

In the audio tape, Singh says, "Mirza sahab, Digvijaya speaking. Why are you contesting...to help the BJP and make them win? Why do you want to contest? You know how elections are fought, in what conditions and later what happens? What is the need for contesting the polls? Withdraw it, we will take care of you. You come and meet, go meet Devendra, Sunil. You know how BJP and Congress are contesting elections, then why do you want to contest? Are you upset with Sunil Sharma? You tell me when the MLC elections arrive, I will ensure you get ticket."

Lashing out at Digvijaya Singh, MP CM Shivraj Singh said Congress often accused the BJP of indulging in bribing MLAs, but the audiotape makes it clear that the party indulges in the purchase of votes. "The kind of allegations that they (Congress) used to make against us are now being proved on them. Money is being offered in that audio clip, now it's clear who does buying & selling (in politics)," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. 28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly.

