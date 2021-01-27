Congress' Digvijaya Singh Blames Cops For R-Day Violence, Alleges Attempt To Malign Stir

On Wednesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh blamed the Delhi Police for the violence that broke out in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. According to him, the police allegedly placed barriers to prevent farmers from following the pre-decided route. This was followed by tear gas shelling and lathi charge directed towards the protesting farmers who sought the barriers to be removed.

Branding this as a justification for the violence that ensued, he maintained that farmers protesting against the three farm laws cannot be violent. Moreover, he claimed that Tuesday's series of unfortunate events was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by the Centre to malign the farmers' movement. To buttress his point, he highlighted that government identity cards were recovered from 15 individuals who purportedly indulged in violence.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh remarked, "We have been never been in any favour of any violent behaviour. Yesterday, there were three places from which the tractor rally was commencing- the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border. There was no problem on Singhu and Tikri border. There was a problem on the Ghazipur border as they changed the route given by Delhi Police. They (police) placed barriers. The police fired tear gas and lathi-charged protesters when they asked the police to (open the route) and that was the reason (for the violence)."

He added, "The people who are on a satyagraha for two months cannot be violent. The farmers caught 15 persons and handed them over to the Delhi Police. Their names should be disclosed publicly. Government ID cards were recovered from their possession. Whose government is it? This is a pre-planned conspiracy to show the farmer stir in a poor light."

The Delhi violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km, and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 300 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 22 FIRs against the protesters. Most importantly, farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Joginder Singh Ugraha and Rakesh Tikait have also been named in one of the FIRs.