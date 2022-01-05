Congress' Digvijaya Singh Blames SPG For PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after his arrival in Punjab, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday came up with a bizarre justification, stating that it is the Special Protection Group (SPG) of a Prime Minister who decides the route, therefore, they should be held accountable for the security breach.

While speaking to the media, the Congress MP said, "A Prime Minister's SPG is the one who decides the route for the PM. They are accountable for the same. There is no intervention of the state govt. This is totally up to the Centre. Centre’s SPG is accountable. The thing is they were unable to manage the crowd. That is why such drama is happening."

The Punjab Government has admitted the major lapse in the security of PM Modi, saying that an 'alternative route' for him was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place. Speaking to Republic TV, Punjab's Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that everyone was aware that the Prime Minister was supposed to be going via road and a security meeting was also organised between the SPG, Punjab Police, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. However, he admitted that no contingency plan was put in place by the Punjab Government, as was supposed to be the protocol.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

