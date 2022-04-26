Congress' Digvijaya Singh Claims 'BJP Hires Stone-pelters'; Vows To 'investigate' Matter

In a massive claim, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'hiring poor to pelt stones'. In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, the controversial figure can be heard accusing the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country.

"I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh can be further heard saying. The statement comes at a time when in the past few weeks, the country has witnessed multiple events of violence- be it in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Rajasthan's Karauli or even the Jahagirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi.

Fake tweet on Khargone

Recently, Singh taking to Twitter had shared a photo that he claimed was taken during the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Ram Navami. In the photo shared by the Congress leader, some youths were seen climbing up a mosque and planting saffron flags there.

Tweeting the photo, the Congress leader wrote, "Is it appropriate to hoist saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this procession to carry weapons? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion?" (Translated from Hindi).

The Congress leader later deleted the tweet, after MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fact-checked the post, and called it "a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state."

For the tweet, the former MP CM was booked under Sections 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 465 (forgery) and 505 (punishment on the statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).