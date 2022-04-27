Congress MP ex-CM Digvijaya Singh kicked off a controversy on Tuesday after he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "hiring poor (people) to pelt stones". He was speaking about the violent clashes that took place on the occasion of Ram Navami when he stated that people from the Muslim community had taken money from the BJP to pelt stones. Following this, Republic TV on Wednesday confronted Singh over controversial remarks against Muslims.

After accusing BJP of "paying pelters" to create communal riots, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday was seen evading Republic media network. Republic TV confronted Singh, raising questions over his controversial remarks. However, he was seen evading the Republic TV cameras while saying ‘no to Republic’.

The Congress leader was seen saying 'no' to the Republic TV camera multiple times as our reporter began asking him questions over his 'stone pelting' statement.

Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP of hiring ‘stone pelters’

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, on Tuesday, said that the BJP was "hiring poor (people) to pelt stones". In a video of Singh addressing a public gathering, he can be heard accusing the saffron party of distracting people by creating a wedge between the different communities in the country. "I don't have the facts, that's why I am just alleging, but I will investigate these complaints," Singh was heard saying.

BJP calls Digvijaya Singh a ‘friend of rioters’

Following the statement, BJP slammed Singh for accusing the saffron party of causing a rift between different communities in the country. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla replied to the allegation by accusing the Congress leader of being a ‘friend’ of rioters.

The BJP spokesperson questioned Singh’s credibility based on his actions in the past. “Digvijaya is a friend, philosopher and guide of rioters. He has no facts but says BJP funds Muslims to pelt stones,” he said as cited by ANI.

“Earlier, Digvijaya had also said that Hindus are terrorists. He even propagated fake news in MP. He questioned Mohan Chand Sharma (a police officer who was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter) too,” Poonawalla added while dismissing the claims made by the Congress leader.

The statement from Singh came at a time when the country witnessed multiple events of violence in the past few weeks. Violent clashes were reported from Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, Rajasthan's Karauli and the Jahagirpuri area of the national capital, Delhi, in the past weeks.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD