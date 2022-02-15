Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao Slams Karnataka HC: 'Saffron Shawl Not Fundamental, Hijab Is'

Miffed at the Karnataka High Court's interim order barring all religious clothing in schools, Congress' Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday, claimed that it was 'constitutionally incorrect'. He argued that wearing Hijab and having long uncut hair wrapped in a turban were articles of faith in Islam and Sikhism, while saffron shawls were not a fundamental tenet of Hinduism. Karnataka High Court will continue hearing the plea of six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college in Udipi at 2:30 PM today.

Gundu Rao: 'Saffron shawl not fundamental'

Wearing a saffron shawl is not a fundamental tenet of Hinduism but wearing #Hijab in #Islam and long uncut hair(#Kes) and tying a turban in #Sikhism is an article of faith.



The #HighCourt of Karnataka by equating the two has taken a constitutionally incorrect stand. — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) February 14, 2022

Hijab-clad women seek deferment

On Monday, five of the six Hijab-clad petitioners sought to adjourn the Karnataka High Court hearing in the case till February 28. The students claimed, "Elections in 5 states are going on and facts of this case are being used by the political parties out of context for their political gain to polarize and pit community against each other which is not a healthy sign in a pluralistic, democratic and secular nation like us". The petitioners have claimed that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and that the state cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. They have also sought interim relief considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years.

In response, the Karnataka High Court has ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC has urged Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes as it continues to hear the plea. On Tuesday, visuals from Mandya's Rotary educational society school showed Muslim girl students being asked to remove their hijabs (headscarves) before entering the school premises. Similarly, a burqa-clad teacher was seen removing her religious attire before being allowed to enter the school. Colleges will reopen on February 16 across Karnataka.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts till Tuesday.