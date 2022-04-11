Congress Disciplinary Panel To Meet Today; Will Discuss Actions Of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar

The disciplinary committee of Congress is expected to meet in Delhi on Monday to rule on the complaints filed against rebel leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar among others. The meeting will be held at 12 p.m. but the venue has not been decided yet, reported ANI, citing sources.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the leaders who have violated the rules of the grand old party.

Recently, KV Thomas defied the party's order by attending a seminar organised by the ruling CPI-M in Kerala's Kannur. Irked by the move, KPCC President K Sudhakaran wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against him. Sudhakaran also accused Thomas of "striking deals" with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was also invited to the seminar, obeyed the party's order and declined the invitation. Senior Congress leader PJ Kurien said that KV Thomas "disobeyed" the directives. Moreover, he also praised the state government's ambitious K-rail project.

Congress netas want Jakhar expelled

Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar reportedly passed disparaging remarks targeting former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for being a Dalit leader. He questioned the Congress leadership's decision to appoint Channi as the state's chief minister. Jakhar dubbed Channi as a "liability" for Congress after the party's rout in the Punjab Assembly election.

Congress leaders, including former minister Raj Kumar Verka, had slammed Jakhar, demanding an apology for using "objectionable language" against the SC leader. Verka also demanded that Jakhar be expelled from the party.

Jakhar has been at loggerheads with the Congress leadership over being ignored for the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs. The disciplinary panel will hear both cases tomorrow.

Congress reconstituted this committee in view of the cases of "indiscipline" coming to the fore in the party. The grand old party has appointed senior leader and former Defense Minister AK Antony as its president of the committee.

(With inputs from agency)