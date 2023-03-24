Congress' 'political' Action To Start From Monday Post Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

As the crucial meeting called by the Congress party came to an end after almost two hours, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party leaders on Friday, March 24, discussed the party’s political action that will be taken in connection with the former Congress chief’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. He further stated that as of now, the party has not discussed its legal course of action in the matter.

Addressing a press briefing, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP-led central government of intentionally disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as the Congress scion, since 2014, has been attacking the Centre for its policies, including demonetisation and privatisation. “The political action decided by the Congress party will be seen from Monday onwards,” Ramesh added.

Jairam Ramesh further stated that the party during the meeting backed Rahul Gandhi and supported him. Notably, the meeting was attended by top leaders of the party, including its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, at the AICC office in New Delhi.

Congress’ legal warning

Earlier in the day, while holding a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying the price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice.”

Stating that the party will take the legal path to fight the Congress scion’s disqualification, Singhvi added, “We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future.”