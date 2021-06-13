Congress Dismisses AAP's Claims Of Modi-Capt 'jugalbandi'; Asks "Why Didn't Gujarat Top?"

Scoffing at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's claims of 'jugalbandi' (secret understanding) between PM Modi and CM Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu on Sunday, said if that was the case UP, Haryana or Gujarat would have topped. Claiming that the Delhi model had failed, Sidhu said that the Punjab government has worked for health and education since the beginning. Punjab topped the Centre's grading index of school education in 2019-20 scoring 929 out of 1,000, while Delhi stood sixth in the list.

Punjab to AAP: 'You should collaborate with us to learn'

Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu asked, "What happened to the health model & education model in Delhi? If Modi had a say in the ranking, he would've placed UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat & MP in top ranks. Our govt has worked for health & education sectors from day 1. It's yielding good results."

What happened to health model & education model in Delhi? If Modi had a say in the ranking, he would've placed UP, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat & MP in top ranks. Our govt has worked for health & education sectors from day 1. It's yielding good results: Punjab Minister BS Sidhu pic.twitter.com/lSsLAAaIXj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Similarly, CM Capt Amarinder Singh suggested Delhi govt do a jugalbandi with Punjab to learn from his schools. "If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a 'jugalbandi’ with me and I will teach you how to manage things better. The fact is that AAP, which failed to make a dent in Punjab's political arena over the past over four years, beginning with its poor performance in the 2017 elections, can see the rout which it is facing in the 2022 Assembly elections. Your political dialogues cannot undermine this success," said Punjab CM in a statement.

AAP: Capt-Modi jugalbandi

On Saturday, Sisodia alleged a 'secret' friendship between the PM and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as Punjab topped the Performance Grading Index (PGI). Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi claimed that Punjab's government schools are in a ‘miserable state’ yet the Central report says that the schools are outstanding. Pointing that over 800 schols have been shut in 2-3 years, Sisodia alleged that the remaining schools have been handed over to the private sector by Singh

"Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities. Yet, Punjab has been ranked on the top," he said.

Punjab govt schools best in India: Govt Index

The Centre released the performance grading index of school education for the year 2019-20 on Saturday. Showing significant improvement from the previous 13th position attained in 2018-19, Punjab topped the charts this time with a score of 929 out of 1,000, followed by Chandigarh (912) and Tamil Nadu (906). Punjab is the top performer in terms of school education whereas Delhi is at number six in these rankings, giving the former an upper hand. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year.