After Congress leader Ashwani Handa shockingly questioned the local administration and Home Ministry on the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, the grand-old-party has now disowned its leader's statement, by saying that he was already removed from the post of secretary of DCC Jammu in the past due to his 'irresponsible activities'.

In an official statement, the Congress party said, "Congress has disowned Mr Ashwani Handa, a Former secretary of District Congress committee Jammu and his unauthorised statements on sensitive issues. He was already removed from the post of secretary of DCC Jammu, in view of his irresponsible activities." "He continues to make unauthorised statements on sensitive issues, despite specific instructions from JKPCC, that no unauthorised person shall issue any statement on any sensitive subject. The media too was informed, not to attribute any statement by such self-styled leaders to the Congress party but unfortunately only a section is only interested in entertaining statements of such unauthorised persons, instead of over half a dozen authorised spokespersons of PCC, apart from Senior functionaries of the party. This is being done with the intention of maligning image of the party. Hence, any statement issued by Mr Ashwani Honda is hereby disowned, pending further action against him," the grand-old-party added.

As the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat has sent shockwaves across the country, Congress Ashwani Handa has blamed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the killing, instead of the terrorists responsible for Rahul's death. Handa questioned the local administration and Home Ministry on the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit, and said that Government has failed to protect its people, further demanding that MHA should suspend the local administration for the failure.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On May 12, Rahul Bhat succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shot by terrorists in Chadoora. Bhat was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. On Thursday evening, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. J&K Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

Republic TV has learnt that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he was moved to Srinagar's Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. J&K Police and security forces launched a cordon search operation outside the Tehsil Office where the attack took place, and also across the Chadoora area.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targetted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.

Image: PTI, Republic World